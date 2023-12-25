News / Nation

Chinese researchers develop thermal fibers mimicking polar bear fur

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Researchers in east China's Zhejiang Province have developed an ultra-warm, lightweight and durable aerogel fiber by mimicking the structure of polar bear fur.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

Researchers in east China's Zhejiang Province have developed an ultra-warm, lightweight and durable aerogel fiber by mimicking the structure of polar bear fur.

Scientists from Zhejiang University's College of Chemical and Biological Engineering and the Department of Polymer Science and Engineering were involved in this research.

Polar bears have fur that has a porous core encapsulated in a dense shell, a structure that keeps the animals warm and dry at even minus 40 degrees Celsius but is relatively lightweight, said Bai Hao, a leading professor in chemical and biological engineering, adding that the shell is about 20 micrometers, which is nearly one-fourth of the bear's hair diameter.

By mimicking the core-shell structure, scientists encapsulated the aerogel fiber with a stretchable layer, providing possibilities for developing multifunctional aerogel fibers and textiles.

Compared with traditional aerogel fibers, the strength and flexibility of the new fiber are greatly enhanced, allowing for weaving or knitting into a wearable fabric. Tests show that a sweater knitted with the fiber was roughly one-third to one-fifth as thick as a down jacket, with similar performance, Bai added.

The study was published in the journal Science in December.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     