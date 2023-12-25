China approves licenses for 105 domestic online games for December
09:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-25 0
China approved new licenses for 105 domestic online games for December, China's press and publication administration said in a statement on Monday.
09:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-25 0
China approved new licenses for 105 domestic online games for December, China's press and publication administration said in a statement on Monday.
Tencent's "Counter War: Future" and NetEase's "Firefly Assault" were among the approved games.
Source: Reuters Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports