China issues circular to ensure well-coordinated work for upcoming holidays

The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have jointly released a circular to ensure well-coordinated work on all fronts for the upcoming New Year's Day and the Spring Festival breaks.

The circular urges efforts to deliver good care to disadvantaged people and ensure sound assistance and aid for those in need.

Adequate market supply during the holidays should be guaranteed, with people's overall consumption demand fulfilled and cultural life enriched, according to the circular.

The circular also outlines efforts to ensure sound public transport services, infectious disease prevention and control, workplace safety, and social stability.

The circular calls for efforts to prevent pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance among government and Party officials.

The circular also urges sound arrangements of work shifts so that various fronts can function well during the holidays.