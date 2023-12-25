News / Nation

China issues circular to ensure well-coordinated work for upcoming holidays

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
A circular has been issued to ensure well-coordinated work on all fronts for the upcoming New Year's Day and the Spring Festival breaks.
Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

The general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have jointly released a circular to ensure well-coordinated work on all fronts for the upcoming New Year's Day and the Spring Festival breaks.

The circular urges efforts to deliver good care to disadvantaged people and ensure sound assistance and aid for those in need.

Adequate market supply during the holidays should be guaranteed, with people's overall consumption demand fulfilled and cultural life enriched, according to the circular.

The circular also outlines efforts to ensure sound public transport services, infectious disease prevention and control, workplace safety, and social stability.

The circular calls for efforts to prevent pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance among government and Party officials.

The circular also urges sound arrangements of work shifts so that various fronts can function well during the holidays.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     