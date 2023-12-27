Former senior Henan official sentenced to life imprisonment for graft

Changzhou Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu Province

Gan Rongkun, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Henan Provincial Committee and former secretary of the political and legal affairs commission of the provincial Party committee, was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes.

The Intermediate People's Court of Changzhou City in Jiangsu Province issued the verdict on Wednesday.

Between 1999 and 2021, Gan took advantage of his various positions to help others in construction project contracting, business operations, and case handling. In return, he illegally accepted money and valuables worth more than 166 million yuan (US$23.37 million).

According to the verdict, the defendant has been deprived of his political rights for life, and his personal properties have been confiscated.