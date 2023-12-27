News / Nation

Mainland slams Lai Ching-te's comments on war risk

A Chinese mainland official condemned Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region, on Wednesday for his comments on the risk of a cross-Strait war.
A Chinese mainland official condemned Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region, on Wednesday for his comments on the risk of a cross-Strait war.

The pursuit of "Taiwan independence" means war, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.

Chen made the remarks in response to Lai's recent claim that if he is elected as Taiwan's leader, the chances of a war across the Taiwan Strait are minimal.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities obstinately stick to "Taiwan independence" stance, escalating the tense and volatile situation across the Strait and pushing Taiwan toward the brink of war, Chen said.

Upholding the one-China principle is a common consensus of the international community, the spokesperson said, emphasizing that opposing "Taiwan independence" and safeguarding peace is the right way forward.

