News / Nation

World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China

Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province, currently under construction and set to be the world's highest bridge, is expected to be completed by June 2025.
Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China
Xinhua

This photo taken on November 8 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China
Xinhua

This aerial panoramic photo taken on November 8, shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, currently under construction and set to be the world's highest bridge, is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to a press conference held on Wednesday.

Half of the construction has been completed, nearly two years after the construction was kicked off in a deep gorge in southwestern Guizhou.

The 2,890-meter-long steel girder suspension bridge will be part of an expressway in Guizhou, boasting a designed height of 625 meters from the bottom of the gorge to the bridge deck.

The bridge will significantly reduce the crossing time of the canyon from approximately 70 minutes to just about a minute.

A set of bridge-themed sightseeing and recreational programs are being planned, according to the press conference held by the provincial government.

Situated among rolling mountains and gorges, Guizhou is home to nearly half of the world's 100 highest bridges. The Beipanjiang Bridge on the border of Guizhou and Yunnan provinces is currently the world's highest bridge, sitting about 565 meters above a valley, equivalent to the height of a 200-story building.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     