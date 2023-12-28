News / Nation

China's ice-snow province Heilongjiang sees surging railway travels

  13:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-28
China's northeasternmost province, Heilongjiang, has received 10.09 million tourists via railway, up 372 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co Ltd.
Harbin Ice and Snow World starts operation on December 18, 2023.

The province's capital city, Harbin, and the country's northernmost cities, Mohe and Yichun, stand out as top destinations for ice and snow tourism.

Statistics indicate that Yabuli West Station, the skiing resort, saw an 80 percent increase in daily passenger volume, and Mohe Station saw a 145 percent growth, both surpassing historical records.

Heilongjiang Province has abundant ice-and-snow resources, making it a popular destination for winter tourism in China and attracting numerous tourists from home and abroad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
