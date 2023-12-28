News / Nation

NPC opposes negative China-related provisions in US defense authorization act

  17:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
China expressed strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to the negative provisions related to China in the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024
  17:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-28

A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's National People's Congress on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to the negative provisions related to China in the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, which was recently signed into law.

Related provisions in the act manipulate the Taiwan question, advocate for strategic competition with China, picture China as a threat, and promote "de-risking" in pivotal engagement areas with China, said spokesperson Xu Dong.

They grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, severely undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and seriously violate the consensus reached by the heads of state of China and the United States at the San Francisco meeting, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line not to be crossed in China-US relations.

The spokesperson added that the US made solemn commitments on the Taiwan question in the three China-US joint communiques.

"China will eventually achieve reunification, and reunification is inevitable," Xu said, stressing that any attempt to use Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.

Stressing that China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, the spokesperson said the relevant provisions of the US act disregard facts and advocate for "decoupling," wantonly politicizing economic, technological and cultural issues, and attempting to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.

"Such actions are unpopular, unjust, and contrary to the interests of either side," Xu said.

Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the direction of mutual efforts between China and the United States, said Xu.

The US side should refrain from taking reckless actions on issues involving China's sovereignty and core interests and instead work with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state with practical actions, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
