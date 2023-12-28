News / Nation

Chinese police offer rewards in search for 10 drug suspects in Myanmar

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Chinese police authorities have offered public rewards for information leading to the arrest of 10 suspects in major drug crimes who are believed to be hiding in northern Myanmar.
Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

Chinese police authorities have offered public rewards for information leading to the arrest of 10 suspects in major drug crimes who are believed to be hiding in northern Myanmar.

The move is meant to curb the infiltration of drugs into the country, and resolutely uproot overseas drug risks that have brought about long-term harm and threat to social stability in China, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrest warrants were issued by six city, prefecture or county-level police authorities, respectively.

The police have also urged the fugitives to gain a clear understanding of the situation and voluntarily turn themselves in with a view to receiving lenient penalties.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report relevant clues, and the police have promised cash rewards for those who offer helpful information leading to the arrests.

China has launched campaigns and has been working with other countries in hunting down overseas drug-trafficking fugitives who have smuggled large amount of drugs into China, capturing more than 300 suspects at large so far, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     