Chinese police offer rewards in search for 10 drug suspects in Myanmar

Chinese police authorities have offered public rewards for information leading to the arrest of 10 suspects in major drug crimes who are believed to be hiding in northern Myanmar.

The move is meant to curb the infiltration of drugs into the country, and resolutely uproot overseas drug risks that have brought about long-term harm and threat to social stability in China, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrest warrants were issued by six city, prefecture or county-level police authorities, respectively.

The police have also urged the fugitives to gain a clear understanding of the situation and voluntarily turn themselves in with a view to receiving lenient penalties.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report relevant clues, and the police have promised cash rewards for those who offer helpful information leading to the arrests.

China has launched campaigns and has been working with other countries in hunting down overseas drug-trafficking fugitives who have smuggled large amount of drugs into China, capturing more than 300 suspects at large so far, according to the ministry.