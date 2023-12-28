News / Nation

Man seeks divorce and compensation after discovering 4 children not his

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
A man in eastern China has filed for divorce and compensation upon discovering that the three daughters he raised were not biologically his after 16 years of marriage.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  16:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Man seeks divorce and compensation after discovering 4 children not his
Chongqing Shangyou News

Chen Zhixian gets emotional when talking about his marriage.

A man in eastern China has filed for divorce and compensation upon discovering that the three daughters he raised were not biologically his after 16 years of marriage.

The divorce proceedings commenced on Thursday in the People's Court of Dexing City, Jiangxi Province, behind closed doors for privacy reasons, the court said.

Chen Zhixian is seeking a divorce ruling and reimbursement for expenses related to raising the three children due to his wife's deception. The case includes considerations for marital property division, debt settlement, child custody, and claims for emotional distress compensation, as reported by The Paper, citing Chen's lawyer.

"They say family matters should be kept private, but today I'm speaking out, hoping that the law will give me justice," Chen said on social media.

Chen and his wife, surnamed Yu, married in 2007 and have three daughters. In March 2022, Chen discovered his wife's hotel stay with another man, prompting him to demand paternity tests for the three children, revealing none were biologically his.

During the hearing, Chen presented new evidence that Yu gave birth to a fourth child in November 2022 in Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province. Chen alleged that a man surnamed Wu, with whom Yu had an extramarital relationship, was present during the birth and forged Chen's signature on hospital paperwork.

No ruling has been issued at Thursday morning's hearing.

In a separate lawsuit, Chen also sued Yu for violating his personality rights. This claim stemmed from an incident where Yu set off fireworks in Chen's home following allegations of marital infidelity, according to a report by Southern Metropolis Daily.

Chen alleged that the fireworks incident caused severe stress to his parents, resulting in ongoing psychological issues for his father. He is seeking legal accountability for Yu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     