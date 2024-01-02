4 killed, 7 injured in road accident in central China

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a traffic accident in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, according to the local security bureau on Tuesday.

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a traffic accident in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, according to the local security bureau on Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a truck veered into the opposite lane on a provincial highway, colliding with an oncoming bus.

Those injured are being treated in hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.