Former executive of China's oil giant expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-06
Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, has been expelled from the CPC over serious violations of discipline and law.
Xinhua
  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0

Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and law.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by China's top anti-graft agency on Saturday.

The investigation found that Xu had lost his ideals and beliefs and tried all means to resist investigations into his conduct, the statement said.

He had engaged in activities in violation of the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and taken undue advantage of his position to seek profits for others in matters such as business operation, project contracting and job promotion, illegally accepting huge sums of money and valuables in return, among other misdeeds, the statement said.

These actions have gravely breached Party discipline and laws, according to the statement.

Xu's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecuting agencies for further review and prosecution, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
