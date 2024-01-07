News / Nation

China to invest heavily in Xizang's development in 2024

Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-07       0
Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is expected to receive 80 billion yuan (US$11.26 billion) from the central government for the region's development in 2024.
Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-07       0

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is expected to receive 80 billion yuan (US$11.26 billion) from the central government for the region's development in 2024, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.

The fund will be spent on the region's infrastructure construction, including railway, highway, and airport projects, said Yan in a government work report delivered Sunday at the second plenary session of the 12th People's Congress of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Construction of 10 general aviation airports in the region will start or be ongoing this year, Yan said in the report.

Efforts will also be made in the construction of clean energy bases in the region, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     