China to invest heavily in Xizang's development in 2024

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is expected to receive 80 billion yuan (US$11.26 billion) from the central government for the region's development in 2024, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.

The fund will be spent on the region's infrastructure construction, including railway, highway, and airport projects, said Yan in a government work report delivered Sunday at the second plenary session of the 12th People's Congress of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Construction of 10 general aviation airports in the region will start or be ongoing this year, Yan said in the report.

Efforts will also be made in the construction of clean energy bases in the region, according to the report.