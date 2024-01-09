News / Nation

China sees 4.8-pct drop in criminal cases in 2023

China witnessed a 4.8-percent decline in criminal cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
China witnessed a 4.8-percent decline in criminal cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Public security agencies across China dismantled over 1,900 criminal organizations and cracked around 29,000 criminal cases in 2023, the ministry said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Regarding telecom and online fraud activities based in northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, Chinese police carried out multiple rounds of crackdowns in collaboration with Myanmarese counterparts, with around 41,000 suspects transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody, according to the ministry.

Chinese police maintained a tough stance on crimes related to food and drug security throughout the past year, with around 19,000 such cases solved and 28,000 suspects arrested, the ministry said.

