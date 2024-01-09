News / Nation

Man detained for hanging banners aiming to shame ex-girlfriend

Two men arrested and given detention after one of them had failed multiple times to rekindle his relationship and with a friend put up banners accusing his ex of infidelity.
A man was arrested for hanging banners to shame his ex-girlfriend recently in Yichang City, Hubei Province, after he had failed to rekindle their relationship.

On December 18, police were tipped off that two men were hanging shaming banners in multiple locations, including the victim's workplace and her apartment.

They quickly detained two individuals, Zheng and Yan, who were given 10 and 8 days of administrative detentions respectively.

Zheng, from central China's Hubei Province, had made multiple attempts to restart his relationship with his ex after they broke up. When his attempts failed, he sought revenge.

He ordered banners online that congratulated his ex on her seamless transition from their relationship to another and accused her of infidelity.

With help from his friend Yan, they hung the banners at locations to maximize their visibility.

Both men expressed regret for their actions after their arrest.

The incident, reported by The Paper, has sparked online comments about the man's actions.

"As long as two people have broken up, it's better to leave each other be. Such action is really petty," one commented.

"His action has hurt them both, it's simply not worth it," another said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
