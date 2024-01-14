Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson makes remarks on election result in China's Taiwan region

Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson made remarks on the result of the election in the Taiwan region on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council has commented on the result of the election in China's Taiwan region, said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change; the Chinese government's position of upholding the one-China principle and opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism, "two Chinas" and "one China, one Taiwan" will not change; and the international community's prevailing consensus on upholding the one-China principle and the long-standing and overwhelming adherence to this principle will not change.

The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We believe that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, and understand and support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification, said the spokesperson.