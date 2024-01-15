News / Nation

China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade

AFP
  22:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
China and Switzerland agreed Monday to speed up talks to upgrade their free trade agreement and to simplify visa procedures for travel between the two countries.
AFP
  22:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Swiss Federal President Ignazio Cassis inspect the honor guard at the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern on January 15.

China and Switzerland agreed Monday to speed up talks to upgrade their free trade agreement and to simplify visa procedures for travel between the two countries, Chinese state media reported.

The two countries agreed to an early launch of formal negotiations to expand a free trade agreement in place since 2013, Xinhua news agency reported.

China also agreed to provide visa-free entry for Swiss citizens, it said.

The agreements were reached during the first high-level meeting between the two countries since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heading the Chinese delegation was Premier Li Qiang, who was met by Swiss President and Defence Minister Viola Amherd when he arrived at Zurich airport on Sunday.

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin also took part in Monday's talks, as did Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, the governor of the People's Bank of China and high-ranking representatives from other ministries including Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

The Swiss government said in a statement that the two sides "discussed the deep and wide-ranging bilateral relations characterised by dialogue on around 30 issues, as well as a range of current international affairs."

The two countries also discussed the planned resumption this year of dialogue between their foreign ministries, due to touch on issues including development cooperation and human rights.

China has been Switzerland's most important trading partner in Asia since 2010 and is its third most important trading partner globally, after the European Union and the United States.

The two sides signed a joint declaration following a study on how to further develop their free trade agreement, Bern said, hailing this as "an important step towards the start of possible negotiations."

Xinhua said before the end of the year, the two countries would hold a new round of strategic talks on "on finance and energy, education policy dialogue, as well as consultations on UN Security Council affairs."

The Swiss government said another topic discussed was whether Switzerland "would be included on the list of countries whose residents benefit from visa-free entry to China for stays up to 15 days."

Xinhua reported that China had agreed to apply a "unilateral visa-free policy to Switzerland."

The Swiss meanwhile would "provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland," it said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Xiang
Bank of China
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     