China renews blue alert for cold wave

China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a blue alert for a cold wave that is to sweep various parts of the country, leading to significant temperature drops.

China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a blue alert, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system, for a cold wave that is to sweep various parts of the country, leading to significant temperature drops.

Affected by the cold wave, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Jilin, Liaoning, and many parts in southern China are expected to see temperatures declining up to 16 degrees Celsius from Saturday to Tuesday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Most areas in central and eastern China will also experience strong winds due to the impact of the cold wave, the center said.

Local governments and relevant departments are advised to take precautions against the cold wave, including some protective measures for tropical crops and aquatic products.