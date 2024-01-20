Work team dispatched to Henan following school dormitory fire

A work team was sent to central China's Henan Province during the night to guide rescue and follow-up work after a school dormitory fire on Friday night.

A work team was sent to central China's Henan Province during the night to guide rescue and follow-up work after a school dormitory fire on Friday night, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.

Thirteen students were killed and another one injured in a fire that took place in a school dormitory in Fangcheng County, in the city of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, according to local authorities.

Local fire department received an alarm about a fire in a male dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu Town. Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly, and the flames were extinguished at 11:38pm

The ministry called for efforts to screen for and rectify hidden fire risks in densely populated places to resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents.