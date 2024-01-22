News / Nation

NEV industry booming in southwest Chinese city

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a key hub of the country's auto industry, registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in 2023.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a key hub of the country's auto industry, registered a rapid growth in new energy vehicle (NEV) production in 2023.

More than 500,000 NEVs rolled off the production lines in Chongqing last year, up 30.3 percent from the previous year, according to a recent press conference.

Chongqing is home to over 1,000 enterprises engaged in auto and auto parts production, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million US dollars). The city boasts a complete auto industrial chain, enabling it to manufacture 4 million vehicles a year. In 2023, the annual auto output in Chongqing was 2.32 million vehicles.

Auto manufacturing in Chongqing is accelerating at a pace leaning toward it becoming electric and smart. From 2018 to 2022, the city registered an average annual increase of 98 percent in NEV production. Last year, 100,000 new charging piles were built in the city, lifting the total number to 210,000.

At present, autos made in Chongqing are sold to more than 80 countries and regions. Last year, the city exported 368,000 vehicles, raking in 33.17 billion yuan in revenue, up 29.8 percent and 51.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     