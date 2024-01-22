China issues alerts for low temperatures, gales

China's meteorological authority on Monday issued a blue alert, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system.

China's meteorological authority on Monday issued a blue alert, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system, for low temperatures forecast to affect the southern part of the country following a cold wave.

From Tuesday to Thursday, regions including Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi are expected to experience minimum or average temperatures 5 degrees Celsius lower than historical averages, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center also renewed a blue alert on Monday for gales in parts of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Xizang, Qinghai, Gansu, and some coastal areas from 8 pm Monday to 8 pm Tuesday.

Transport, agriculture, and energy supply departments are advised to take precautionary measures against icy roads and frost damage.

The center also alerted ships navigating and operating in waters affected by the strong winds of safety risks.