China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket

China on Tuesday launched the Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and sent a group of satellites into the planned orbits.

This launch marks the third flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.