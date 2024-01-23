China launches commercial Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket
13:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-23 0
China on Tuesday launched the Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard.
13:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-23 0
China on Tuesday launched the Lijian-1 Y3 carrier rocket with five satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and sent a group of satellites into the planned orbits.
This launch marks the third flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports