Death toll rises to 20 in SW China landslide
16:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-23 0
The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 20 as of 2:50pm Tuesday, local authorities said.
Xinhua
The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 20 as of 2:50pm Tuesday, local authorities said.
Another 24 people are still reported missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.
