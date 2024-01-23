﻿
Relief supplies allocated to quake-hit regions in Xinjiang

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
A total of 3,740 sets of relief supplies have been allocated to the quake-hit areas in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Red Cross Society of China said Tuesday.

The RCSC-supplied relief materials included cotton camps, cotton quilts, outdoor jackets and folding beds, the RCSC said in a press statement.

The RCSC Xinjiang Branch has sent its staff to take part in the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the quake-hit areas, the statement added.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture of Xinjiang at 2:09am Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
