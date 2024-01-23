﻿
News / Nation

3 dead, 5 injured in 7.1-magnitude quake in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
Three people have been killed and five others injured after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0

Three people were killed and five others injured when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County and its surrounding areas in Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:09am Tuesday, local authorities said.

All three deaths and four of the five injuries occurred in Akqi County, which is adjacent to Wushi County, and one person was injured in Wushi County itself.

Organized rescue efforts are carried out in an orderly manner, with 12,426 people having been relocated to safe places.

The central authorities have allocated 22,000 disaster relief materials, including cotton tents and coats, to aid Xinjiang in relief efforts and relocation and resettlement of affected residents. By noon on Tuesday, the first batch of about 10,000 relief supplies had reached the disaster zone.

As of 4 pm Tuesday, the China Earthquake Networks Center had reported 70 aftershocks at magnitudes of 3.0 or higher in the region. A 5.3-magnitude aftershock was the most powerful that has been reported so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     