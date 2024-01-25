Former senior Chongqing municipal legislator indicted for bribery

Zheng Hong, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Zheng Hong, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Thursday.

Zheng's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to the city's intermediate people's court, following the conclusion of investigations by the National Commission of Supervision.

Prosecutors accused Zheng of taking advantage of his posts or personal influence, either personally or through other public servants, to seek benefits for others, while accepting large sums of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to his defense counsel's opinions.