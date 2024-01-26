Chinese military to start recruitment for H1 2024 in February

China's military recruitment for the first half of 2024 is scheduled from February 20 to March 31.

China's military recruitment for the first half of 2024 is scheduled from February 20 to March 31, while the recruitment for the second half of the year will start on August 15 and end on September 30, according to a conference held in Beijing on Friday.

According to plans released at the conference, military recruitment this year will focus on college students, with an emphasis on those who are bilingual and better educated.

While the general age limitation for applicants will be between 18 and 22, the recruitment will accept male college graduates or graduating seniors eligible to receive degrees aged no more than 24, and male postgraduates or postgraduate degree holders aged no more than 26.

For female applicants, the maximum age limits will be 23 for college graduates who apply during the recruitment in the first half of this year, and 26 for postgraduates or postgraduate degree holders.

Efforts should be made to attract more competent young people to join the military through this year's military recruitment and to avoid misconduct such as bribery during the recruitment, according to the conference.