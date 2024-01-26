Former senior provincial political advisor under investigation

Dai Daojin, a former senior political adviser of central China's Hunan Province, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Friday.

Dai, formerly deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the CCDI and NSC statement said.