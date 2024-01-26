News / Nation

182 mln trips expected on 1st day of China's Spring Festival travel rush

China is expected to see more than 182 million passenger trips on Friday, the first day of its 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, according to a government estimate.
It is forecasted that of the total, 10.6 million trips will be made via railway, and about 170 million trips will be made via highway, according to a special work team comprising multiple government departments including the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Public Security, as well as railway operator, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The work team estimates that waterway and air passenger trips will hit 520,000 and over 2 million on Friday, respectively.

The travel surge, also known as "chunyun," will see hundreds of millions of people return home and reunite with their friends and families.

The Spring Festival holiday this year in China runs from February 10 to 17, one day longer than in previous years.

