Uniting words and worlds: Dong Qiang's China-France journey
22:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-26 0
As this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, Dong Qiang, an eminent translator and professor at the French Department of Peking University, recalls his decades-long connection with the French language and culture, including his unique experience of being the only Chinese student of the late Czech-born French novelist Milan Kundera.
Source: Agencies Editor: Wang Xiang
