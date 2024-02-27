Former Qinghai provincial legislator sentenced to life imprisonment for bribery

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Li Jiexiang, a former senior legislator of northwest China's Qinghai Province, to life in prison on charges of accepting bribes.

Li, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Qinghai Provincial People's Congress, was deprived of political rights for life, and all of his personal property will be confiscated, according to the verdict of the Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Municipality.

All Li's illegal gains will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court ruled.

The court found that Li took advantage of his former positions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to seek benefits for relevant units and individuals in project contracting, job promotions, obtaining financial subsidies and other issues from 2004 to 2021, accepting money and valuables worth over 88.23 million yuan (US$12.42 million) either directly or through others.

Given that Li truthfully confessed his crime, reported most of the facts of his crime that supervisory organs did not master, showed remorse, and returned his illicit gains, he was given a lighter punishment, according to the court.