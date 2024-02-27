China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress concluded its eighth session Tuesday in Beijing.
At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Guarding State Secrets. President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the law.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.
