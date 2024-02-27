China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress concluded its eighth session Tuesday in Beijing.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress concluded its eighth session Tuesday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Guarding State Secrets. President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the law.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.