China's online literature users exceed 530 mln

  21:06 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
A new report released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) shows that the number of users of China's online literature platforms reached 537 million by the end of 2023, a 9 percent year-on-year increase.

According to the CASS report on China's online literature development research for 2023, the size of China's online literature reading market has exceeded 40 billion yuan (US$5.63 billion).

The report underscores cultural confidence as a new trend in online literature creation.

In 2023, online literature writers more noticeably incorporated elements of traditional Chinese culture into diverse literature genres, including literature with historical and contemporary themes, as well as science fiction, the report says.

The development of China's online literature industry over the past year also saw increased globalization.

The report shows that the market scale of online Chinese literature that is "going global" surpassed 4 billion yuan last year, with approximately 620,000 original works available to readers in more than 200 countries and regions.

The report also discusses the impact of artificial intelligence technology on the online literature industry, as well as progress in the area of copyright protection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
