Special Representative of China to conduct second round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crisis

Reuters

Starting from March 2, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will conduct the second round of shuttle diplomacy on seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

Li will visit Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France, Mao added.