Direct air route links Shenyang in China with Moscow

Xinhua
  21:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
A direct passenger air route between Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Moscow in Russia was officially opened on Wednesday.
A direct passenger air route between Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Moscow in Russia was officially opened on Wednesday, marked by the noon departure of China Eastern Airlines flight MU841.

The new air route is the first regular international passenger route directly linking northeast China and Moscow. The route's outbound flight, MU841, flies from Shenyang to Moscow, and its return flight, MU842, departs from Moscow for Shenyang. The flights are operated every Wednesday (local time) and are served by an Airbus A330 aircraft.

The route is expected to be significant in facilitating such activities as business exchanges, cultural communication and family visits between the two locations, according to Wei Dabo, manager of the air transportation affairs department at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
