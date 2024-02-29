CPC leadership discusses draft gov't work report

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council at the top legislature's annual session in March for deliberation.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was noted at the meeting that over the past year, in the face of an exceptionally complicated international environment and the arduous tasks of reform, development, and maintaining stability, China has achieved smooth transition in COVID-19 response and seen economic recovery and growth.

The country has successfully accomplished the whole year's main targets in economic and social development, with steady progress in pursuing high-quality development and building a modern socialist country in all respects, the meeting added.