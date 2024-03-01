News / Nation

Xi stresses high-quality development of new energy in China

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed vigorously promoting the high-quality development of new energy in China to make greater contributions to building a clean and beautiful world.

Xi made the remarks on Thursday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Noting that energy security impacts a country's overall economic and social development, Xi said developing clean energy and promoting green and low-carbon transformation have become the consensus of the international community to cope with global climate change.

China's energy development still faces a series of challenges, such as huge demand pressure, supply constraints, and the arduous tasks of green and low-carbon transition, he said.

"To meet these challenges, the way out is to vigorously develop new energy," Xi said.

Rich in wind power, photovoltaic and other resources, China shows huge development potential in new energy, Xi said. He noted that China has now built the world's largest clean power supply system, and its new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products are also highly competitive in the global market.

