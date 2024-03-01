News / Nation

2 missing after fishing boat capsizes near Seogwipo of S. Korea

Two people are missing and eight others were rescued after a fishing boat overturned off the coast of Seogwipo, South Korea, on Friday morning, Yonhap news agency said citing the coast guard.

The 33-ton fishing boat overturned at 7:24 a.m. local time (2224 GMT Thursday) in waters some 22.2 km southwest of Seogwipo, Jeju, according to Seogwipo maritime police.

Five Korean and five Vietnamese sailors were onboard the ship, and eight of them were rescued by nearby fishing boats, with one of them being unconscious at the moment, police said.

The maritime police has dispatched a patrol boat to the scene of the accident and is looking for the missing people.

Strong wind at 18-20 meters per second and waves as high as 3.5-4 meters made rescue difficult, said the maritime police.

