1 dead, 37 slightly injured in north China vehicle collision

One person was killed and 37 others sustained minor injuries after a coach rear-ended a bus in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday morning, local authorities said.
The accident happened at 6:37 a.m. Friday in Dongli District, Tianjin, when the coach rear-ended the bus that was parked on the roadside due to a malfunction, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to the district's public security bureau.

All of the injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

