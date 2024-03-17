News / Nation

Suspects in junior high school student's murder arrested

All suspects in a case involving the murder of a junior high school student on March 10 have been arrested by police in Handan, northern Hebei Province, it was confirmed on Sunday.
All suspects in a case involving the murder of a junior high school student on March 10 have been arrested by police in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, according to an announcement released on the WeChat account of the city's publicity department on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested on March 11 and are all under police custody, the statement confirmed, adding that the judiciary will take legal action against the suspects.

Since the tragic incident, relevant departments of Handan have been fully committed to providing consolation to the victim's family and managing the aftermath, the statement says.

Given that the case involves minors and to protect the privacy of the victim, the announcement urged people not to believe or spread rumors, in order to avoid further harm to the victim's family.

