1 killed, 17 injured in car, e-bike collisions in Beijing

One person was killed and 17 others injured after a passenger car collided with multiple electric bikes in Beijing Tuesday evening.
One person was killed and 17 others injured after a passenger car collided with multiple electric bikes in Beijing Tuesday evening, the municipal traffic management bureau said on Wednesday.

When running a red light at a road junction in Dongcheng District of Beijing, the passenger car first collided with an electric bike. During the hit-and-run, the car subsequently crashed into multiple electric bikes, according to the investigation.

One of the victims died after medical treatment failed, and one was critically injured but not in a life-threatening situation. The driver of the passenger car has been put under criminal detention.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
