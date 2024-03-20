14 killed, 37 injured in passenger bus crash in north China

Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in north China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.