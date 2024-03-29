Wenzhou unveils tourism activities, new routes at expo

Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, has unveiled its tourism activity calendar through 2024 and showcased several tourism routes to Shanghai during the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai.

Wenzhou in east Zhejiang Province has unveiled its tourism activity calendar through 2024 and showcased several tourism routes to Shanghai during the ongoing 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a major expo cluster of the comprehensive tourism industry.

The Yandang Mountain Spring Music Festival is scheduled this weekend, bringing together popular singers including Li Yuchun and Shan Yichun, bands, and folk customs activities. A celebration of local traditional intangible cultural heritage activities would begin in Wencheng, Pingyang, and Taishun counties around April 11.

The Wangyu Waxberry Festival is scheduled for mid- to late-May, tempting people's taste buds with the sweet and succulent fruit.

In summer, the Yandang Mountain Camping Festival, Leqing Beer Festival, Cangnan 168 Camping and Music Festival, Longgang Youth Art Festival, Rui'an Caocun Rural Cultural Tourism Carnival, and Wencheng Lotus Culture and Tourism Festival are expected to ignite the passion of tourists.

The Hangzhou-Wenzhou High-Speed Railway is scheduled to go into operation in June, which will further cut the travel time between Wenzhou and Shanghai to two hours.

The booth of Wenzhou displays its Ou kiln porcelain and the city also brings local delicacies such as Pingyang sesame cakes and Taishun tea to the expo.

Nature tour of Wenzhou:

Day 1: Cangpo Village 苍坡古村 - Nanxi River Bamboo Rafting 楠溪江竹筏漂流 - Shiwei Rock Scenic Area 石桅岩 - Lishui Street 丽水街

Day 2: Tieding Liuliu Amusement Park in Leqing 乐清铁定溜溜乐园 - Dalongqiu Waterfall of Yandang Mountain 雁荡山大龙湫 - Flying performance on rope in Lingyan Scenic Area 灵岩飞渡 - Lingfeng Peak Night Scenery 灵峰夜景

Day 3: Wanghai Tower in Dongtou District 洞头区望海楼 - Xiandie Rock 仙叠岩 - Tongxin Night Mart on Jiucaiao Beach 韭菜岙沙滩同心夜市





