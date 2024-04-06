News / Nation

China expects over 750 mln inter-regional trips during Qingming holiday

Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
China reported a significant surge in anticipated inter-regional trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that concludes on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0

China reported a significant surge in anticipated inter-regional trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that concludes on Saturday, official data showed.

According to Ministry of Transport data, about 752.84 million inter-regional trips were made during the period.

An average of 250.95 million such trips are projected to be made each day during the holiday, marking a 56.1-percent increase compared with the same period last year and a 20.9-percent increase from 2019.

In breakdown, road trip passenger traffic is estimated to hit 695.19 million, averaging 231.73 million per day, showing a 55.1-percent surge from a year earlier.

Railway trips are projected to amount to 49.74 million, with the daily average trips increasing by 75.3 percent year on year to over 16.58 million.

The ministry also predicted that 2.8 million waterway trips were made during the period, while 5.1 million were air trips.

China's transport authorities have stepped up efforts to cope with the rising travel demand. For instance, the nation's railway operator said it would put an additional 1,163 trains into operation on Saturday.

The Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival focusing on paying tribute to the dead and the worship of ancestors. During the festival period, Chinese people also tend to indulge in outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     