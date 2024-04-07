News / Nation

Travel boom sees 740 mln trips made in 3-day Chinese Qingming holiday: data

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
China recorded more than 740 million trips across the country during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which lasted from April 4 to 6, as passenger travels grew sharply from a year ago, government data showed Sunday.

The Ministry of Transport said that an average of 246.8 million trips were made each day during the three-day period, up 53.5 percent year on year.

Specifically, daily railway trips averaged at 16.56 million, up 75.1 percent; waterway trips averaged at 916,000, up 84.9 percent; and air trips averaged at about 1.68 million, up 21.9 percent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, road trips totaled 682.92 million during the period, with a daily average of 227.64 million, up 52.3 percent year on year, the data showed.

Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival focusing on paying tribute to the dead and the worship of ancestors. During the festival period, it is also customary to enjoy outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
