5 dead in Hong Kong gym fire

At least five people died in a fire on Wednesday morning at a residential building in Yau Ma Tei of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

China Central Television

At around 8am local time, the fire broke out at a gym in the building located on Jordan Road, Yau Ma Tei. Firefighters rescued trapped people using ariel ladders.

The fire has led to at least five deaths and more than 10 people were injured. It has been brought under control.