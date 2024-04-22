5.1-magnitude quake jolts Hualien County of Taiwan: CENC

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Hualien County of China's Taiwan at 9:13 pm Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.67 degrees north latitude and 121.54 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.