4 dead, 10 missing in Guangdong rainstorm

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Four people were killed and 10 others remain missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, authorities said Monday.
Four people were killed and 10 others remain missing after continuous heavy rainfall hit many parts of south China's Guangdong Province in recent days, local authorities said Monday.

Of the total, three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City.

The 10 missing individuals are from cities including Shaoguan and Qingyuan, and search and rescue operations are still underway.

The recent heavy rainfall has affected many cities including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou and Huizhou, resulting in damaged houses, blocked roads and landslides.

Guangdong has so far relocated some 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
