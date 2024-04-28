﻿
China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-28
China's National Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Sunday with heavy downpours expected to lash parts of the country.
From 8pm Sunday to 8pm Monday, heavy rain and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, the Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, Guizhou and Guangdong, the center said.

In particular, certain areas in Hunan, the Sichuan Basin, Chongqing and Guizhou will see torrential rain, with rainfall of 100-160 mm, according to the meteorological center.

Local governments have been urged to cut potentially-dangerous outdoor power supplies and suspend outdoor operations in open areas.

The center also suggested taking necessary drainage measures in urban areas and farmlands.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

﻿
