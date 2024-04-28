Chinese premier stresses developing intelligent connected NEVs

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday stressed the importance of developing intelligent connected new energy vehicles and making the auto industry more high-end, smarter and greener.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday stressed the importance of developing intelligent connected new energy vehicles and making the auto industry more high-end, smarter and greener.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he inspected the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

He called for pursuing industrial innovation led by sci-tech innovation, furthering opening up and cooperation, and better satisfying and creating market demand.